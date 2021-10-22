Relx (LON:REL) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,540

Relx (LON:REL) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,540 ($33.19) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on REL. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,135 ($27.89) target price on Relx in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,252.09 ($29.42).

Shares of REL opened at GBX 2,259.27 ($29.52) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,176.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,020.63. The stock has a market cap of £43.70 billion and a PE ratio of 32.53. Relx has a 12 month low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,274 ($29.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

In other news, insider Paul Walker acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, with a total value of £352,320 ($460,308.34).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

