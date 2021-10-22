Relx (NYSE:RELX) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of RELX stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $31.03. 45,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,367. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. Relx has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $31.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

