Relx Plc (LON:REL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Relx Plc (LON:REL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,252.09 ($29.42).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on REL shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 5th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,540 ($33.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Relx alerts:

In other Relx news, insider Paul Walker purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, with a total value of £352,320 ($460,308.34).

Shares of Relx stock opened at GBX 2,259.27 ($29.52) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,176.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,020.63. Relx has a one year low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a one year high of GBX 2,274 ($29.71). The firm has a market cap of £43.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.