Ren (REN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $68.57 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last week, Ren has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. Ren has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and $68.57 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00001813 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ren alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00047400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.94 or 0.00208914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00103453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,764,051 coins. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.