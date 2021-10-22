Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 177,400 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 269.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.43% of Five Below worth $47,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 116.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 1,186.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

FIVE opened at $192.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.81. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.59 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

