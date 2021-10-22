Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 321,000 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 78.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 732,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of Marathon Petroleum worth $44,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $67.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average of $58.66. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $67.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

