Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 858,755 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $46,751,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.27% of Nuance Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NUAN. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth $104,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth $163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Nuance Communications by 917.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the first quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $55.13 on Friday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.08 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.