Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.61% of Post worth $42,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Post by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,548,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,386,000 after purchasing an additional 37,787 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 19,919.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 940,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after buying an additional 936,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Post by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 668,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,503,000 after buying an additional 103,363 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Post by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 509,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,846,000 after buying an additional 23,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,247,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

In other news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $94,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $105.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.73 and a 200 day moving average of $110.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $85.12 and a one year high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

