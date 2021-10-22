Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 80.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,855,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.84% of Huntsman worth $49,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after buying an additional 41,027 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 83.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,226,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,350,000 after purchasing an additional 72,004 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HUN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

NYSE:HUN opened at $32.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.72.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

