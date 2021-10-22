Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,438,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.12% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $44,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 985,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on IRWD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

IRWD opened at $13.15 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.47 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.74% and a net margin of 123.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

