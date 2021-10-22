Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 593,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of Sysco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sysco by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $79.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 78.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. Sysco’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 130.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYY. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

