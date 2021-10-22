Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 271,365 Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 271,365 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of Vulcan Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $47,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 82.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Loop Capital raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.46.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $184.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.50. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $131.36 and a 52-week high of $194.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

