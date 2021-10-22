Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 216,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $42,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 115.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 166,887 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of PetroChina by 224.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 142,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after buying an additional 98,600 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PetroChina by 4,918.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 40,971 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina in the second quarter valued at $1,597,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina in the second quarter valued at $1,419,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetroChina stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. PetroChina Company Limited has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $54.50.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $99.86 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that PetroChina Company Limited will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $1.789 dividend. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. PetroChina’s payout ratio is 246.90%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PetroChina from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. HSBC lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

