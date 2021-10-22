Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.31% of NICE worth $49,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in NICE in the first quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in NICE in the second quarter worth $146,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NICE in the first quarter worth $174,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the second quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $280.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $211.25 and a 52-week high of $304.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $281.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.51.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $458.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.97 million. Analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.73.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

