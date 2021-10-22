Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 181,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of NovoCure worth $50,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NovoCure by 3.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 584,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,721,000 after buying an additional 19,524 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 101.6% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 71,289 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the second quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in NovoCure by 1.7% in the second quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 116,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,875,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the second quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.14.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $121.99 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $108.31 and a 12 month high of $232.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,439.31 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.62. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, insider Ely Benaim sold 651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.96, for a total value of $103,482.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $3,752,386.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,993 shares in the company, valued at $6,482,253.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,457 shares of company stock worth $4,462,051 over the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

