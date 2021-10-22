Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,917,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 557,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.64% of Chico’s FAS worth $45,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHS. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 1.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 250,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 526,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 5.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at $1,324,000. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

CHS stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $629.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.53. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $472.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.35 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 40.13% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

