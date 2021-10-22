Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 61.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 536,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $47,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 274,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,381,000 after buying an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 19.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.92.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $168.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $168.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

