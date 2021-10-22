Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,676,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129,732 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.51% of AGNC Investment worth $45,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 50.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 8.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

