Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,668,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.67% of Marathon Digital worth $52,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth $130,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at about $928,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at about $3,009,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 106.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after buying an additional 382,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 97.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 81,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Marathon Digital stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average is $32.89. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $57.75. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.97 and a beta of 4.54.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.