Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 893,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Teradata worth $44,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,988,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,106 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 2,266.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 736,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after buying an additional 705,014 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Teradata by 201.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 999,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,526,000 after buying an additional 668,420 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the second quarter valued at about $25,030,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,915,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,702,000 after acquiring an additional 445,722 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $132,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $57.73 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.25. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 64.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

