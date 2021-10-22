Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $43.51 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 62.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725,271 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Dollar Tree worth $43,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $102.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.93. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

