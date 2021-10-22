Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $44.67 Million Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,415,028 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120,831 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.17% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $44,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 316.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.65.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

