Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $45.83 Million Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,340,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 272,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.54% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $45,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEF. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF opened at $42.36 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $42.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average is $34.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

