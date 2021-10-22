Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $46.67 Million Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 147.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 66,327 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.24% of Teledyne Technologies worth $46,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,266,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,592,155,000 after buying an additional 1,069,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,021,712,000 after purchasing an additional 907,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,699,508,000 after acquiring an additional 545,690 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 31.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,702,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $704,376,000 after acquiring an additional 403,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $573,438,000 after purchasing an additional 39,370 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.25.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $444.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $304.18 and a 1-year high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

