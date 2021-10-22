Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $47.59 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 513.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 144,418 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $47,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.52.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $279.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $293.88 and its 200 day moving average is $279.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $192.79 and a fifty-two week high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.