Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $48.63 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,412,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Weyerhaeuser worth $48,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.11.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

