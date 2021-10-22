Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $49.95 Million Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,379,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.82% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $49,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CALM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 17.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 104.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $35.50 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.72 and a beta of -0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.39.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.25. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

