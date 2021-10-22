Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $51.01 Million Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 621,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 513,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of V.F. worth $51,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 616,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,197,000 after acquiring an additional 41,175 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in V.F. by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of VFC opened at $74.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $65.34 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.18. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush started coverage on V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, OTR Global cut V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.