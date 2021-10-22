Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,932,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.00% of Cloudera worth $46,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLDR. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 88.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cloudera by 13,762.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudera stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.85.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.86 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities cut shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $4,779,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,203,661 shares in the company, valued at $19,174,319.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $227,990.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,447 shares of company stock worth $6,762,399 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

