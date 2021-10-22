Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026,758 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 81,944 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.56% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $43,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 38.2% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,622,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,194,000 after buying an additional 448,477 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 155.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after buying an additional 342,370 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 69.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 162,229 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth $3,866,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,279 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,034,000 after purchasing an additional 64,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

CSII has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

NASDAQ CSII opened at $33.96 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

