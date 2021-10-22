Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 105,857 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,269,281 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,857 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of STMicroelectronics worth $46,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 146.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth about $83,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 26.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 57.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

STM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $43.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $47.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

