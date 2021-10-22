Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 182,129 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 670,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,129 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.84% of JOYY worth $44,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOYY in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in JOYY by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in JOYY by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JOYY alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

Shares of YY opened at $58.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.51 and a 200 day moving average of $69.07. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. JOYY’s payout ratio is -93.12%.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.