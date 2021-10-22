Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 203,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,664,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of Cummins as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,145,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,399,000 after acquiring an additional 270,933 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 616,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,715,000 after acquiring an additional 246,135 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 410,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,022,000 after acquiring an additional 185,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,166,000 after acquiring an additional 148,053 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.27.

NYSE:CMI opened at $240.71 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

