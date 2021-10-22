Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 682,656 Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 682,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,908,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of Southern Copper at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Southern Copper by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $2,093,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Southern Copper by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 351,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,613,000 after purchasing an additional 148,860 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 493.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 74,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 61,835 shares during the period. 7.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $64.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average of $65.67. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $49.72 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.34%.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Barclays upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC upgraded Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

