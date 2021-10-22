Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 219.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.68% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $44,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 134,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,833,000 after acquiring an additional 37,110 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,029,000 after purchasing an additional 467,125 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.78.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $738,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $29,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,504 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RARE stock opened at $78.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.10. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.78 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.83.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The firm had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.