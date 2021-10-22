Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,829,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,292,806 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Stratasys worth $47,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 7.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,678,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,166,000 after purchasing an additional 317,056 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,733,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,419,000 after buying an additional 477,838 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,300,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,633,000 after buying an additional 595,504 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at $30,269,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,123,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,041,000 after buying an additional 31,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Stratasys alerts:

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $29.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.18. Stratasys Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $56.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.51.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.