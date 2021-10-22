Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,153,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 256,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.66% of Camtek worth $43,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,932,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,374,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camtek by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 257,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 166,449 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Camtek by 524.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 165,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 139,133 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camtek by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 107,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAMT shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camtek has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $39.27 on Friday. Camtek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.52.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.05 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

