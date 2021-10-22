Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 141,400 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.49% of The Middleby worth $47,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 1.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 190.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 300.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 5.4% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $175.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.73. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.66 and a fifty-two week high of $196.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.16.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $808.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.61 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. Research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MIDD. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

In related news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.17, for a total value of $582,889.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,114.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,659. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

