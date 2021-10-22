Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 18,400 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.91% of National HealthCare worth $42,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NHC. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 34.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 59.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,883,000 after buying an additional 22,998 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 250.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHC stock opened at $70.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.25. National HealthCare Co. has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $79.73.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $263.16 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 6.93%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

