Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 192,400 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.11% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $49,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WWE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $210,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WWE. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $60.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.83 and its 200 day moving average is $54.81.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 39.48%. The firm had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

