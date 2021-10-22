Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 244,000 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,516,222 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 244,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.85% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $46,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,140,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,859,000 after purchasing an additional 295,141 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $9,076,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,412,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,326,000 after buying an additional 292,000 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $6,587,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 638,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,671,000 after buying an additional 217,931 shares in the last quarter.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of SUPN opened at $29.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.