Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 33,303 Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,474 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,303 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.53% of QAD worth $45,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of QAD by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QAD in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in QAD by 511.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in QAD in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QAD by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

QAD stock opened at $87.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.24 and a 200-day moving average of $80.73. QAD Inc. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $89.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.55 and a beta of 1.33.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.67 million. QAD had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QAD Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QADA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair downgraded shares of QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

About QAD

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

