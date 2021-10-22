Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 648,975 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,685,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 648,975 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.24% of SSR Mining worth $41,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 630.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SSRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.25.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $376.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.84 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

SSR Mining Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

