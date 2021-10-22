Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 67,200 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,111,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.09% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $47,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2,665.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $33.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average is $39.89. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.64.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.44. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $249.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.