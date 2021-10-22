Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $44.31 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 316,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,306,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $163.46 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.95 and a twelve month high of $164.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.29.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.83.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

