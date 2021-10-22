Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $45.77 Million Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 993,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,772,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of PPD as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in PPD by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in PPD by 14.1% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in PPD by 6.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPD by 11.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,248,000 after purchasing an additional 53,332 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPD opened at $47.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.79. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.33, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22. PPD, Inc. has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $47.11.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

