renDOGE (RENDOGE) Price Down 0.5% This Week

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $709,560.40 and $40,344.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00071457 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00073707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.60 or 0.00107919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,727.47 or 0.99906546 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,937.03 or 0.06477051 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00022336 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

