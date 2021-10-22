Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.
RTOKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.
OTCMKTS:RTOKY opened at $41.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.49. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 0.77.
Rentokil Initial Company Profile
Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.
