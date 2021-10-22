Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

RTOKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS:RTOKY opened at $41.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.49. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.128 per share. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

