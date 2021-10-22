Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RPAY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

RPAY opened at $22.14 on Friday. Repay has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.39.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $48.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.90) earnings per share. Repay’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $98,943.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,805,293.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Repay by 13.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,906,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,999,000 after purchasing an additional 697,665 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Repay by 32.9% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,017,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,319,000 after purchasing an additional 994,115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Repay by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,008,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,363,000 after purchasing an additional 67,887 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Repay by 15.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,234,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,754,000 after purchasing an additional 435,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Repay by 5.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,192,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,752,000 after buying an additional 174,269 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

