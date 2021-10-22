REPO Market Cap Achieves $5.52 Million (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Over the last week, REPO has traded up 54.2% against the US dollar. REPO has a total market cap of $5.52 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00071768 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00073628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00108284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,634.94 or 0.99958833 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.58 or 0.06496181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00022487 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

